Farmers from the Llano in Carchuna-Calahonda and from Motril have reached the end of their tether over the miserable prices offered them.

Consequently, yesterday thet went to Torrenueva Costa to practically give their horitcultural produce away in protest over how they are being strangled by the big fruit & veg traders, at below production-cost prices.

They set themselves up in the The church square next to the seafront road and the prices they charged for their fruit and vegetables must have seemed purely symbolic because they were well below normal shop prices.

However, the reality is that the prices that they sold the produce at were the very same prices that the horticultural clearing warehouses and supermarket-chain purchasers had been beating them down to.

For example, in Torrenueva Costas yesterday you could buy four, large melons for only five euros whereas in Mercadona, for example, they’re going for 2.92 euros for just one melon (3.25kg).

Editorial comment: successive socialist and conservative administrations in the Central Government have ignored calls for product labels for fruit and vegetables, for example, to show what farmers are paid and the shop-shelf price so that customers can see how much the price is inflated. Bear in mind, many large supermarket chains on the coast buy almost directly from farmers, so there are few if no middlemen in the equation.

(News: Torrenueva, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Alba Feixas)