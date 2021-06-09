ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

A farmer is fed up with the fact that strangers keep parking vehicles on his property. Now the dispute with a driver has escalated completely.

Durham (England) – This man has fed up with it! There is no other way to explain why he is so freaked out in a video. In the end, the arguing not only almost knocks over his opponent, but also causes considerable damage to his car.

But let’s start from the beginning: The video of a certain Elliott Johnson is circulating on social networks, including Facebook. Johnson apparently filmed the incident on his cell phone. It starts quite abruptly, all you see is a tractor speeding down a path, with a silver-gray vehicle parked in the middle of it.

Next to it is a man who calls out something to the person in the tractor. But it doesn't help: the latter, who turns out to be a farmer who owns the land and the other one parks on his private road, rushes past him and rams the rear of the car. In the end, the farmer pushes the car with his tractor from the private road a little way onto the public road. He leaves it there while the car owner can be seen in the video as he also records the scene with his smartphone. The latter then attacks the tractor driver after seeing the considerable damage to his car.