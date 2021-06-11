Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The criticism faced by Al-Wahda defender Faris Jumaa did not detract from the player’s morale and high spirit, to always remain a difficult number in the defense of Al-Wahda, which prompted “Al-Annabi” to extend his contract for 18 months last February, so that Faris had the opportunity to achieve a personal achievement and win the Gulf League Shield. Al-Arabi with Al-Wehda is the third side of the triangle of the “capital” clubs in the new season, after he crowned it with Al-Ain and Al-Jazira, who previously defended their colors, and also if Al-Wehda succeeded in crowning the championship after 12 seasons of absence, he would embrace the championship knight with the Dutch Tin Kat , the coach who previously led the island to achieve the title.

Faris Jumaa, whose number of matches with the three clubs in the league reached 216, scored 17 goals to join the list of top scorers in the competition. He had a good season, although Al-Wahda was not at its best. The player played with his team 19 games, scored a goal and made Another, but his biggest distinction, which came as a translation of his great experience in the stadiums, was in the AFC Champions League this year, starting with the Al-Zawraa match in the playoffs, then the six matches in the group stage, in which he scored a goal as well, and his contribution was effective in achieving the team’s deserved qualification to the round of 16 from the tournament.

One of the most distinguishing features of Faris is the fighting spirit and good positioning, and the ability to read the opponent in his team area, as well as his proficiency in scoring goals, especially from headers, and the player will have an appreciative role in the new season in which his club raises the slogan of winning the league, and he started early reinforcements to achieve this goal. Retaining the experienced players and renewing the contract of Fares in particular, in addition to contracting with Abdul Aziz Sanqour, the Al-Ahly youth defender, recently, and in the attack as well, the reinforcements came early with the Omar Khribin deal last winter.

Al-Wahda settled the contract with the Brazilian Joao Pedro from an early age to be part of the team next season, and the club’s efforts are still underway to sign a foreign midfielder who can play on the left side and a player or citizen players, so that Faris Jumaa and his colleagues, old and new, dreamed of returning the shield to their happiness after a long time Absence!