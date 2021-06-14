Developer Okomotive has revealed Far: Changing Tides, the follow-up to its acclaimed post-apocalyptic vehicle adventure Far: Lone Sails, which is out on PC and consoles later this year.

Changing Tides sends players on a fresh bout of genteel side-scrolling vehicular management. This time, however, instead of embarking on a tank-y trundle across a dried-out ocean, they’ll be following the horizon for some boat-based adventure above and beneath the waves.

“Set sail and discover the wonders of a flooded world filled with mystery,” explains Okomotive. “Traverse the ruins of a once great society and use the pieces from its past to build a brighter future. Dive into unknown depths on the hunt for precious fuel and salvage, devise innovative solutions to overcome intricate obstacles, and unearth forgotten relics lost to time . “

Far: Changing Tides – Announcement Trailer.

Okomotive calls Changing Tides a “relaxing, accessible and meditative adventure”, and it’s one that’ll take players across the same post-apocalyptic world introduced Lone Sails, this time passing through “bleak shorelines lapped by tides”, “desolate basins in flooded forest valleys “, and” submerged enclaves frozen in time “.

Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell liked the original Far enough to award it a Recommended badge in his review, calling it a “mournful yet bright and enormously warm-hearted adventure with a novel landship mechanic, sublime backdrops and a brilliant score.”

Hopefully Changing Tides will similarly impress when it comes to Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in “late 2021”.