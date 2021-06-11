This anime-like adaptation will be produced by the same team that developed the adaptation of Castlevania in order to Netflix. This will take the setting, aesthetics and world seen in the DLC Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. And, now we know more about his story and his protagonist Dolph laserhawk, her boyfriend and her team.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon it was a story that parodies the 80’s shows, full of super soldiers, cyborgs, dinosaurs and neon. Similarly, in Captain laserhawk we will see references to films of the time such as Robocop, Terminator, etc. With respect to the other series, simply the they announced as a whole new story.

What is Captain Laserhawk, the series based on Far Cry 3 about?

The story of Captain laserhawk is based on the world of Far cry and it takes him to a parallel universe in which the automation of work has left citizens in chaos. Now, Eden, the largest technology company controls the life of the population. Its protagonist, Dolph laserhawk, is an ex-soldier from Eden who seeks to escape with her boyfriend, Alex.

In this new trailer from Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe we saw that it will not only take as a basis Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but to video games of the time. We hope to have a release date soon.

Adi shankar, producer of this series based on Far cry 3 mentioned that it has been in development since 2019 by animation studio Bobbypills and will have six episodes. After the success of Castlevania, we can trust the quality of this producer.

Although we do not have a release date for this spin-off of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Still, we are looking forward to seeing more teasers soon.




