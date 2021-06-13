Far Cry 6’s season pass will include a remastered copy of fan-favorite Far Cry 3 DLC, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Confirmation came during a reveal of Far Cry 6’s season pass details, which also showed that the DLC lets you play as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed – villains from previous Far Cry games.

While, admittedly, the teaser doesn’t tell us much, the neon colors that come in 30 seconds before the end of the trailer are unmistakable. Here, take a look:

Apparently, Blood Dragon will be “fully loaded in a Classic Edition” and reward season pass owners with a set of Blood Dragon items within the Far Cry 6’s main campaign, too, including a new fang for hire, plus a new vehicle, outfit, weapon, and weapon charms (thanks, TheGamer).

“Blood Dragon wears its idiocy like a shield,” we said in a glowing Eurogamer review at the time. “With its mechanisms borrowed from a bona fide blockbuster and its cornball retro swagger rendering any artistic criticism surplus to requirements, all that’s left is to have fun, and that’s in plentiful supply.

“I still don’t really know what Blood Dragon is, or how it relates to Far Cry 3, but more to the point: I don’t care. If only more blockbusters had this much fun with their legacy.”

In case you missed it, there’s a Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Blood Dragon animated series coming to Netflix. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be a neon-hued vaporware action that is – according to series creator and writer Adi Shankar – inspired by the likes of “anime, Saturday morning cartoons, violent video games marketed to kids, pro wrestling, steel cage matches, cyberpunk dystopias “and the work of Paul Verhoeven and John Carpenter.