Ubisoft ensures that we will have to be careful in cities and adapt our style of play.

The conference of Ubisoft At E3 2021 he left us with several interesting surprises, such as the announcement of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch or the first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a video that left us wanting more. In the event there was also a space for Far Cry 6, which commented on some of its novelties and also left us a new video.

You will meet some of the toughest enemies in the game in EsperanzaNavid khavariIn a new interview with IGN, the narrative director of Far Cry 6, Navid khavari, has talked a little more about what cities will be like that we will meet in Yara. Remember that, this time, the game scenario will recreate an entire country and not just an area. Therefore, we will find rural environments more typical of previous games, but also urban areas that they change the gameplay.

In fact, in the words of Khavari, cities have also been created so that challenge for the player. Yara’s capital, Esperanza, is created based on the likes of Anton Castillo, the dictator, and that will make it dangerous. “When you have a dictator like Anton, he needs his main seat of power, so you will meet some of the toughest enemies in the game when you get closer to Esperanza, “the worker assured.

The game will give us total freedom to go to Esperanza From the beginning, but we will have to be very careful. “What we wanted to create with the cities, specifically with Esperanza, was for the player to be able to enter there from the beginning of the game, but it will be really a challenge. So you will definitely have to adapt your play style when you go in there “, explained the main designer of the game, David grivel.

Cities give team greater opportunities to develop AIGrivel has also indicated that cities give greater opportunities to the team to develop AI, so that the characters we meet react in different ways depending on our behavior. The team has also insisted that we will have a lot of more verticality of movement in cities. On 3DGames We also tell you that Ubisoft is convinced that cities will change the gaming experience in the Far Cry saga.

If you want to finally be able to play the new video game in this franchise, we already have release date. Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 and will do so for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia. At E3 2021 we also had the great news that Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed will return in Far Cry 6 with some crazy DLC.

More on: Far Cry 6, Ubisoft, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia.