Far Cry 6 tells the story of Dani Rojas, the new protagonist of the saga who will witness the collapse of the dictatorship of Yara, a fictional country of Latin America, led by Anton Castillo. During the E3 2021 We got to know more about him, his intentions and his personality:

In this trailer of Far Cry 6We see how they come to take his life and torture any dissidents they come across. While, Anton Castillo go back to Dani Rojas on your protégé. In addition, we can witness the memories and love that this dictator has for his country, which he calls’Paradise‘.

Far Cry 6 Season Pass brings back Vass

Also, Ubisoft revealed the season pass from Far Cry 6 titled ‘Be the villain’ It consists of three DLC’s in which we will play as some of the most memorable antagonists of the saga. For the first time, they will be able to delve into their minds and meet their inner demons by taking control of Pagan Min, Joseph Seed and of Vaas Montenegro:

Even in these stories of Far Cry 6, we will see several familiar faces of the saga in an experience inspired by the genre roguelite. In each new opportunity, you will have to grow stronger to face the psyche of these villains. But, it will not be the only thing we can see in this season pass.

How much does the season pass cost?

Also, in the season pass of Far Cry 6, you can get Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The season pass is available as part of the Gold Edition for $ 99.99 and the Ultimate Edition for $ 119.99 and, independently, for $ 39.99. This includes:

DLC Episode 1: “Vaas: Madness”, DLC Episode 2: “Pagan: Control”, DLC Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse”

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

The Blood Dragon Set, including: One Outfit: Blood Dragon Gear Set, Two Weapons: AJM9 and Kobracon, One Vehicle: Omega Enforcer, One Weapon Charm: KillStar, One Hired Fang: K-9000, One Chibi: Blood Vehicle Chibi Dragon

