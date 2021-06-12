Far Cry 6 is the latest installment of the video game saga created by Ubisoft And, contrary to other installments, the company mentioned that it will touch on political issues. After these statements, there were several questions, since the new game took place in a Latin American nation with a corrupt government and a dictator, but which one?

The actor Giancarlo Esposito during the Summer Game Fest 2021, resolved this question of Far Cry 6. He acts like the dictator Anton Castillo and replied that his inspiration to bring it to life was Fidel Castro, the former Cuban revolutionary who led the fight against the regime of Fulgencio Bautista.

What role does he play in Far Cry 6?

On Far Cry 6, we see the end and collapse of the government of Anton Castillo. Esposito He also mentions that, in addition to his inspiration in Fidel Castro, did his own research on different dictators of the twentieth century in order to give a background to his character.

Even for Far Cry 6 conducted political science studies to understand the motivations that the dictatorial leaders of Latin America. It seems that this edition will be one of the most interesting of the entire saga of Ubisoft in which we will take the role of Dani Rojas.

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



