Frontier Developments is collaborating on what’s new from the creators of FAR: Lone Sails for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

If a few days ago the team of Frontier Developments It gave joy to fans of strategy with the announcement of Jurassic World Evolution 2, within the framework of the PC Gaming Show of E3 2021 it has presented a new video game with a totally different premise. FAR: Changing Tides is a survival adventure with a beautiful artistic section that has made a good impression with its first trailer.

It is possible that its atmosphere sounds familiar to you, and it is normal, because it is the new thing of the Swiss study Okomotive, which already surprised years ago with their remarkable FAR: Lone Sails. “The reception of FAR: Lone Sails was impressive, knowing that people had the same passion that we did for that world inspired us to continue working on it with Changing Tides”, said the head of design and co-founder of the study, Don Schmocker. “We knew we wanted tell a different storybut complementary, familiar to fans but fresh and exciting. “

Frontier has been delighted with the alliance. “The agreement with Okomotive has been a wonderful moment for the team, since in the studio there is a great love for FAR: Lone Sails“said Zac Antonaci, Editorial Director.” What Don and the rest of the developers have created with Changing Tides is a fantastic continuation of this saga, and we are delighted to be involved in its development for fans, building on Frontier’s legacy. as a developer and publisher. “

FAR: Changing Tides will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One at a date to be determined later this year.

More about: FAR: Changing Tides, Frontier Developments and Okomotive.