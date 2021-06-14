The Bethesda MMORPG will take us back to “The Pitt” in 2022.

Fallout 76 is one of the names that could not be missed at the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. The MMORPG of the Fallout saga continues to expand its offer with new content and free expansions very ambitious, and their presence at the fair leaves us with two important novelties for their immediate future. On the one hand, we finally know the Steel Reign release date, the new chapter that will continue the story of the Brotherhood of Steel in this installment. And, on the other, it has been announced future content That will surely evoke memories among Fallout 3 players. But let’s go in parts.

First of all Fallout 76: Steel Reign is available for free on July 7. A content that will close the story arc of the Brotherhood of Steel in F76, with a new series of missions in which your fate will be decided, and we will discover some mysteries present in your world. With this, players will receive new challenges and rewards, new locations to visit and equipment to find, as well as the ability to craft legendary weapons.

On the second, the big surprise of Fallout 76 at E3 2021 was the announcement of ‘Expeditions: The Pitt’, a name that is surely familiar to you. Indeed, the next big update for Fallout 756 will take us back to the city of Pittsburgh, or well, what’s left of it. The setting of the Fallout 3: The Pitt expansion, where we face a city full of looters. The presentation trailer for Fallout 76: The Pitt does not offer much more information about this content, although it does anticipate that will be available in 2022.

Fallout 76 continues to improve slowly but surely. An MMO that you have included with Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft subscription service that has been one of the main protagonists of your conference, and that offers 3 months for 1 euro to new users. If you missed the event, we remind you that Starfield has a date and will be exclusive to Xbox. Likewise, Forza Horizon 5 has been announced with a trailer and release date.

