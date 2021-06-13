Fallout 3’s The Pitt hits Fallout 76 in 2022.

The Pitt was the second add-on for Fallout 3, Bethesda’s 2008 sci-fi role-playing game. It was an atmospheric setting that depicted post-nuclear Pittsburgh.

The Pitt arrives as an Expedition for Fallout 76. It’s a free update that will, for the first time, take players outside of Appalachia. Expeditions are story driven, repeatable missions to various locales in the Fallout universe – starting with The Pitt in 2022. The trailer is below:

And here’s the official blurb:

“This Expedition takes players to the irradiated ruins of Pittsburgh, now known far and wide as simply The Pitt. First introduced to players in Fallout 3, the devastated Pennsylvanian city has become dominated by mutated monstrosities and other threats. See what opportunities (and dangers ) await in this new locale when this Expedition embarks for Fallout 76 in 2022! “

Meanwhile, Fallout 76 gets Steel Reign, the final Brotherhood of Steel questline, soon on all platforms.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Previously in the Steel Dawn questline, the Appalachian Brotherhood proved victorious in the battle at Fort Atlas, but was left battered and bruised. Players must travel to brand-new locations, unlocking new items as they bring peace back to Appalachia and navigate the growing schism between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin, deciding the fate of the Brotherhood itself. “