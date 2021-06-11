You cannot miss his presentation video: the less agile but funniest 2B comes to the successful multiplayer.

Since its launch almost a year ago, Fall Guys has continued to add content on a regular basis, with new tests and challenges. In fact, they are already going through Season 4.5 and one of the most curious and original aspects that this one has party-royale developed by Mediatonic It is the arrival of costumes based on characters from the world of video games. Now, on the occasion of the Summer Game Fest, a new collaboration has been announced; and it is most surreal.

2B will be available on Fall Guys from June 182B, the protagonist of NieR Automata, the action adventure game from Platinum Games, will become a character in Fall Guys from next June 18, which is when his suit will debut in the fun multiplayer proposal. In the video that we leave you we can see it in action, with a truly funny design.

For its part, and waiting for the landing of 2B, who will not be able to use his sword to finish off his rivals and reach the finish line first, Fall Guys continues to incorporate new features, such as cross-play between PS4 and PC in its latest update.

In addition, the media phenomenon of the game is also transcending to real life, and you can even buy the official clothing of the game. As a counterpoint, we will have to wait to enjoy Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch or Xbox after the announcement of the delay in these versions.

