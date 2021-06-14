The Falcon and the Winter Soldier legitimized Sam Wilson as the new Captain America following the retirement of Steve Rogers in Avengers: endgame. At first, several fans were not convinced that the character is the successor, but this changed after the six chapters of the series.

During the Marvel Studios Drive-In FYC event, Anthony Mackie said that he had the freedom to improve his character, but not all of his suggestions came to light. For example, this happened with his monologue in the final chapter where he planned to remake Donald Trump’s slogan.

“One thing I wanted to put at the end of the monologue, and it was shot down, was that if we’re going to ‘make America great again,’ the Americans have to do it. And it doesn’t matter what your race, creed, color or sexuality is. You are an American. And that’s what I think the new Captain America captures. “

After this statement, the actor recalled the Black Lives Matter movement, the protests and everything that happened during 2020. In addition, he assured that many people want to see a change and “that monologue summed it up in a beautiful way.”

Anthony Mackie is happy to be accepted as the new Captain America

Previously, Mackie spoke with Bounding Into Comics to reflect on his reception as the new Captain America. To his surprise, he didn’t deal with as many naysayers as when Steve Rogers gave him his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

“You think that as soon as you take that shield off the white guy there are a lot of people who are going to say, ‘Oh, you’re going to keep the shield just because you’re a black man, you have the shield now because of that … Why should black have a shield? ‘”he said.

“I was expecting it to be a buzz on the internet, but I have not received or seen it at all. As you already know, it is easy for us to watch the news and see what is happening and say: ‘All people are bad, the world will go down the drain’, but the reality is that most people are good ”, the actor finished.