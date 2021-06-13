Faith Sister If we go to lie down in compost, how long will it take for us to turn into soil?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Email: hs.sisko@hs.fi or hs.torsti@hs.fi.

Dear ones friends! Thanks again for several of your letters. Last week, we discussed the use of the word butter in food.

Pekka writes, “I do not understand why Voimariini had to be transformed into Oivariin, for the name does not refer to butter, but to power. I wonder if an official who does not speak Finnish in the EU read only the first syllable of the word. Nor should the terms’ power plant, strong-tasting ‘or’ strong man ‘be used in this logic.’

Iiris Sumu writes: “It is quite ridiculous for this milk cartel to seek its own basic vocabulary for its private use. It’s as if people are too stupid to identify oat milk as a vegetable product and thus different from cow’s milk. The meaning of the vocabulary changes over time, and in current usage the terms relate to the purpose and manner of use, not the origin. ”

No on the other hand, he rightly pointed out that the reply concerning the naming of the child did not mention that the child could be given a combined surname of the parents. Of course it is! It is also clarified that in the case of a female couple, for example, the child’s surname is determined by the surname of the parent who gave birth, unless otherwise stated.

My wife and I (two women) learned the technique of breastfeeding at the same time. We are both over fifty, and our hands are the same size. When I watch my spouse go much faster in the pool, I usually endure the situation calmly. Sometimes, however, when an injection of jealousy strikes, I wonder if my bathing is more effective than bathing my wife because I’m over 20 pounds heavier than her. Am I consuming more calories because I pull a heavier body with me? And will my muscles strengthen more?

– Slowly but surely

I asked the Jyväskylä sports science experts about it. The answer depends on what is meant by efficiency. A swimmer who swims faster basically has a higher work efficiency when measuring the amount of work done in time – that is, how much time the swimmer has time to progress, for example in an hour.

However, swimming consumes a huge amount of energy just to overcome water resistance and stay afloat, and only five to ten percent of energy consumption is spent on progress itself. Thus, a slower swimmer can be thought of doing just as much work, the power just isn’t pointing in the right direction to progress.

In everyday language, efficiency often refers to calorie consumption and weight loss. If calorie consumption is measured, then a slower swimmer consumes as much or even more than a fast one, even though the progression is slower.

And the lower the starting level of muscle strength, the more likely it is that the muscles will strengthen as you work.

All of this is further affected by what makes your weight difference. If it is due to fat mass, it is easier for a heavier swimmer to stay afloat. Muscle mass is denser than fat and does not float as easily. On the other hand, a large person causes more resistance in the water, making the going heavier.

We are siblings and we are wondering if the culmination of the ecological mindset could be going to compost ourselves. If we go to lie down in compost and refuse to come away, how long will it take for us to turn into soil? We are not self-destructive, and we wish all citizens a happy and healthy life. We are benevolent and devoid of genuine problems, so we have the opportunity to reflect on such things.

-Sister and her brother

You should first assess how long it will take you to die. Without drinking water, this would take a few days. Only then does disintegration begin. Compost temperature and oxygen conditions affect the rate of decomposition. In an oxygen-free state, decomposition slows down. The hotter the air, the more efficiently the bodies break down. For example, at room temperature, decomposition would begin in a couple of days.

Professor of Ecosystems and the Environment at the University of Helsinki Heikki Setälä says that the compost bin also has an effect. Would it be a tightly closed container according to the current model, or one that would allow insects that accelerate decay to enter the edges?

The muscle parts of the questioners turn into soil in about a month if fly and beetle larvae get into the compost. Without them, the mold will take a few weeks longer.

The composting of the bones is then a longer event: the chicken bones remain in the working composter for half a year, but the human bones last longer. Since the questioners go to the compost themselves to compost, this probably means that they close the lid themselves “whole”. Cleaved mammalian bones break down much more deftly than non-cleaved ones.

Uncle estimates that composting of bones would take ten years.