Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The delegation of our national youth team, born in 2003, will leave next Friday for the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in preparation for the upcoming participation in the Arab Cup for U-20 teams, which begins on Sunday “June 20” and will continue until the sixth of next July, with the participation of 16 teams.

The White Youth will launch their campaign in the Arab Cup against Djibouti, in the first round of the second group, which includes Morocco, Tajikistan and Djibouti, while the first group included Egypt, Niger, Mauritania, Algeria, and the third group Senegal, Lebanon, Iraq, Comoros, Group D Tunisia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Faisal Al-Tahri, the assistant coach of the Olympic team, who will lead the “Abyad Al-Shabab” in the expected participation, considered that the Arab Cup is an ideal opportunity for the current team, and explained: “Despite the short preparation period for the current team due to the conditions of the high school exams, the serious desire and determination of the players represent An important incentive to provide the best level in the next participation.”

And “Abyad Al-Shabab” was satisfied with one friendly match against the Lebanese Olympic team, which it lost 0-5 yesterday at Diab Awana Stadium at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, during which the technical staff was keen to give most of the players the opportunity to participate throughout the two halves of the match despite the age difference between the two teams.

Al-Tahri added: “Despite the age difference between our youth team and Lebanon’s Olympic team, we decided to play the match as a good experience in the absence of the players for more than a month from training, and as a technical staff, we are satisfied with the performance despite the negative result,” pointing out that the return of the activity of the Sunni teams after Towards a long period of absence due to the Corona pandemic is a positive thing.

On the expected participation in the Arab Cup, he explained: “We know the strength of the teams participating in the upcoming tournament and the great readiness of most of the participants. We look forward to appearing positively and benefiting from participating in better preparation of the players.”

The current youth team list includes a number of members of the former junior team (2004), as it was the only representative of the national teams in the continental championships after topping the sixth group standings for the AFC U-16 Cup qualifiers, which was hosted by Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan in September 2019.