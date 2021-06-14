The Argentine base of the Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, declared on Sunday night, after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, that the main challenge of his first season in the NBA has been “try to compete” with players like Damian Lillard or Chris Paul, from whom he said he has learned a lot.

The Suns defeated the Nuggets 125-118 to sweep Denver with a 4-0 in Western Conference semifinal series.

Campazzo, who made it to the best league in the world this season from Real Madrid, was one of the team’s boosters. Scored 14 points (4 of 7 in triples), and provided 2 assists, although he did not start the game as a starter.

The Nuggets lost almost every chance of winning when the team’s star and this season’s MVP, Serbian center Nikola Jokic, was expelled from the party with 3.52 minutes remaining in the third quarter, after trying to steal the ball from Cameron Payne.

Regarding this situation, Campazzo told the media after the game: “We try to change our mentality. We try to be brave, aggressive. We try to play with energy and not let them play comfortably. We did a good job in the end, but it was difficult. “

But the Cordovan recognized that the Nuggets were not eliminated by the expulsion of Jokic, but by the great performance of some Suns captained by an awesome chris paul, who converted 37 points.

“It is unfair to say that the last game is the one that condemned us. Throughout the series it cost us stop your offensive tactic. They had an answer for everything. We were always behind them. I think as the series went on and we tried to give it a twist, it was always difficult, “Campazzo said.

About Paul, Campazzo stated that “He has played at a very high level”.

“We were always behind him. We tried to change things, but he always had an answer to everything we tried. I think I learned a lot from him during these playoffs, “he said.

The Argentine base added that your main challenge in his first season in the NBA it was “to be aggressive in attack and, in defense, to cover very dangerous players like Lillard or CP3 (Paul’s nickname)”.

“That was my challenge, to try compete against those types of players“, he assured.

Finally, Campazzo stressed that “it’s been a long season, with many parties “.

“Everything was new to me, so I have tried to learn to the fullest. It was a tough defeat for me too, but what I think now is to work as much as possible and be ready for the next season, “he concluded.

The end of the season does not mark the beginning of a break for Campazzo, but quite the opposite. He must join the Argentine team that will prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in less than a month.

