Facundo Campazzo and the Denver Nuggets seek to equalize the difficult series against the Phoenix Suns, the second best team of the NBA season. They face off in Arizona, with ESPN television, and the Cordoba team tries to overcome a 0-1 deficit after losing the first game.

The Nuggets weren’t fine going to the rim in the first quarter, but they still managed to keep Phoenix from getting away (14-17 in the first 8 minutes of the game).

Michael Porter Jr., an important player in the rotation, started with a lousy 0-5, while Aaron Gordon scored just 2-6 and Austin Rivers, 1-3. Campazzo was also unable to score in that time on his only pitch.

Only Nikola Jokic, recognized on Tuesday as the Most Valuable Player of the season, was right in the basket (3-5, 2-2 in free practice, 5 rebounds and 2 assists), proving his worth throughout the entire season .