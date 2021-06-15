An employee of the central processing plant “Berezovskaya” in the Kemerovo region died in a fire at the enterprise. This was reported by the Ministry of Coal Industry of Kuzbass on Tuesday, June 15.

The woman worked in the cabin of an overhead crane, from which she descended, but did not manage to reach the exit. Doctors failed to resuscitate her.

“Resuscitation actions did not lead to a positive result. Ambulance doctors pronounced death, ”reports TASS the words of their source in the department.

According to the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was localized on an area of ​​2 thousand square meters. m. More than 70 people and over 20 units of special equipment are fighting the fire.

The fire at the enterprise became known earlier on the same day. According to footage from the scene of the fire, the fire engulfed the last floor of the plant, intended for the primary processing of solid minerals.