Although its domain is software, rumors indicate that Facebook has been working on a new product for some time now, a smartwatch -smart watch- with the capacity to work without the need for a cell phone with which users could take photos and videos and share them directly on social networks thanks to the two cameras that it will integrate.

The particularity of this watch is that the incorporation of two cameras, a detail that none of the competitors in this market have. In addition, the user will have the option of uploading them to the company’s applications, including Instagram.

Of the two chambers, one will be front and one back, which can be unhooked from the strap to take pictures and videos and share them without too many laps.

With this gadget, Facebook will have to compete with heavyweights of the segment such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit and Samsung Galaxy Watch, which have been installed for several years on the market and are widely accepted.

Fitbit, one of the market leaders. Photo: Reuters

As reported by The Verge, which cites sources familiar with the project, the main camera will be located on the side of the screen, on the front, and will allow video calls, while the second camera, the rear, is the one that has been designed to take captures, with a resolution of 1,080 pixels.

The tech company also plans to turn its smartwatch into a gadget. that complements physical activity and for this it will also have a heart rate sensor. And to be able to use it independently of the mobile, it will have LTE connectivity.

The watch, which Facebook is expected to present in summer 2022, will be available in white, black and gold. with an approximate price of 400 dollars, although it could include two versions.

There are not too many details about the operating system it would run. Although it is mentioned that it would adopt “a modified version” of Android and incorporate CTRL-labs technology.

Mobile integration

Furthermore, Facebook’s future intention would be that the smartwatch integrates with Oculus, its own augmented reality glasses.

And while he estimates that the first year will be difficult, analysts are confident that due to the impact of the novelty, it could reach an amount that is around six figures. For this reason, prepare the next two generations of this device.

One of the main pitfalls when competing is that, while Apple, which leads the category, has positioned itself as a privacy protector by limiting the types of data that third-party applications can collect.

Quite the opposite of what happens with Facebook, who was surrounded by scandals on this issue. The question that many ask is how to convince the public to buy a device that will spy on you at all times.

According to The Verge’s version, Zuckerberg’s company He has invested about a billion dollars to develop the first version of his smartwatch. There are more than a hundred people who are working in the production.

The company will work with mobile operators in the United States to support 5G connectivity. However, further details about the product are unknown.

SL