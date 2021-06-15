Facebook has developed a new type of mechanism based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is capable of, just with a handwritten word, imitate the calligraphy style of a person or the text that appears in a photograph of the environment.

AI-generated imagery has advanced at breakneck speed, able to synthetically reconstruct historical scenes or change a photo to resemble Van Gogh or Renoir style.

TextStyleBrush, as the system is known, is the first self-monitoring AI algorithm capable of substituting text from both real-world images as in handwriting, using only one word as a sample, as highlighted by Facebook through a statement.

“To train AI directly with real-world images, we take a different approach that is self-supervised in nature in terms of learning styles and segmentation. We do not assume any form of supervision available on how the styles are rendered or the availability of segmented text labels ”, they explain of the company.

The system can recognize fonts and translate the text into another language. Facebook.

The system developed by the American firm works similar to word processing tools, but applies to calligraphy and text aesthetics as well.

“It is an AI research project that you can copy the text style on a photo using just one word. With this AI model, you can edit and replace text in images, “they say.

Unlike the previous mechanisms, which define very specific parameters, TextStyleBrush employs a different approach that unbinds text content from all appearance aspects.

Flexible system

“While most AI systems can do this for well-defined specialized tasks, build such a system that is flexible enough to understand the nuances of both text in real world scenes like handwriting is a much more difficult artificial intelligence challenge”, They indicate.



TextStyleBrush displays word-level style transfer results.

Which implies that it is able to interpret unlimited text styles not only for different fonts and calligraphy, but also for transformations, such as rotations, curved text and deformations that occur between the paper and the pencil when writing by hand, background clutter and image noise.

Due to these complexities, it is not possible to clearly segment the text from your background, nor is it reasonable to create annotated examples for every possible appearance of the entire alphabet as well as the digits.

Facebook technology has been published with the aim of facilitate research on altered text using deepfake or deep manipulation techniques, in the same way that the contents in which the appearance of people’s faces are modified are currently being studied.

“If AI researchers and practitioners can get ahead of the adversaries in the construction of this technology, we can learn to better detect this new style of deepfakes and build robust systems to combat them ”, he points out on the Facebook blog.

Although it is a research project, It could one day unlock new potential for creative self-expression, like personalized captions and messages.

Another possible application of the technology is the development of new systems of translators through the camera of the mobile in which not only the text is translated but also the writing style is maintained, also suitable for augmented reality (AR).

SL