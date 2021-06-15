The co-founder and bassist of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters had a strong reaction to the request for Facebook to use one of the band’s songs in an ad promoting Instagram: “Fuck you. Absolutely not!“.

Waters then went into details on the offer during a Thursday event honoring Julian Assange. During a discussion about social media censorship, Waters claimed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had written to him that morning, offering him “a huge, huge amount of money“to use the 1979 classic song” Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 “in an Instagram ad.”And the answer is, fuck you, absolutely not“said the member of the iconic group.”It is their modus operandi, to take control of everything. I will not participate in this bullshit, Zuckerberg“.

Waters then read aloud the offer, citing Facebook as saying: “the core sentiment of this song is still so widespread and needed today, which speaks to how timeless the work is“. The member of Pink Floyd then replied:”They want to use the song to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than they already are, so they can continue to censor all of us in this room.“.

? ¡Vete a la chingada!?: @rogerwaters to Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron? Una gran cantidad de dinero? por permitir el use of Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. He narrated it in an acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo – La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

Then he specifically addressed Zuckerberg, calling him a “little jerk who started out as a Harvard student who rated women based on their looks“and ended up as”one of the most powerful idiots in the worldWhen asked if people should get rid of Facebook, Waters replied “probably.”

