In a key week to define the measures to contain the second wave of the pandemic, the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, gave some signs of how will the classes continue in the City of Buenos Aires from Monday.

The official assured that if epidemiological conditions allow it presence will continue in primary school and anticipated that they analyze extending the bimodal scheme to all secondary.

In this way, the students would return to the classroom since third year, which are currently having all the classes in virtual form.

The official also announced that this week a definition will be taken regarding the possible early winter break.

“If the conditions are right to continue, we will continue,” said Acuña when asked by radio La Red.

Shortly before, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós stressed that after the harsh confinement there was a “significant” decline of coronavirus cases, although he warned that still “not enough” and that the next few days will be key for the definition of future restrictions.

It is that this Friday the last DNU of the national government expires, so new announcements are expected for this week on how the situation will continue.

The City currently governs the modality of face-to-face classes for the initial, primary and the first two years of secondary school.

The Buenos Aires minister anticipated that she is evaluating “if we can regain presence in high school“since Monday, when a new restriction scheme takes effect.

“Today, first and second year (of high school) have bimodality and what we would do is return to bimodality (a mix between face-to-face and distance classes) from first to sixth,” he explained.

