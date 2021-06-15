Fabrizio Gatta, former host of Rai 1 historical colleague of Eleonora Daniele, took the votes, the story: “That’s why I did it”

Life is strange sometimes and the saying goes “It’s never too late to change” it can really be spot on. It is the case of Fabrizio Gatta, the historical presenter of Rai who today, after a long process of studies and undertaken years ago, has finally taken the votes.

The conductor is to all intents and purposes a priest, after about 20 years of conducting programs such as Blue Line, Green Line, Uno Morning weekend has decided to give us a break and to change his life. The reason? The pursuit of happiness.

The man had given an interview to a newspaper a long time ago the Future, and had explained that the vote for him was a shock. After years of thinking and awareness, he then took courage.

Money does not make happiness and he knows it well, again in an interview released in 2013 to To believe explained:

I was successful, beautiful cars, beautiful women, I lacked nothing. I lived a bit of that sense of omnipotence that gives you notoriety. But something was missing.

And then, talking to the XIX century, concluded: “It’s normal during adolescence. Crises need to be overcome, that’s right, it’s growth. There was no love of my life, that of forever. A more important meeting was to come. The love that changes your life forever is the love for God. I left everything for Him. And Our Lord has really changed my life ”.

The conductor also told the her mom’s reaction and indulged in a long reflection:

“My mom used to take sleep drops! The conductor with money, powerful cars, used to the good life, who leaves everything…. it happens that what you do is no longer enough for you, it must make sense. Success, money, share, applause are no longer enough for you. So, try to do good. To commit yourself. To make a long distance adoption. Try to understand the Mystery. And you get involved “.