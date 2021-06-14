The French GP will be the first race in which the technical commissioners of the International Federation will tighten their controls to try to avoid flexing the rear wings.

The teams had about a month to adapt their solutions to the new verification values: 1000 N applied vertically on the main profile with 1 maximum degree of flexion and 750 N of longitudinal traction always with 1 degree of flexion.

In addition to these two provisions, there are also two clarifications in the Technical Directive issued by Nikolas Tombazis, FIA single-seater technical manager: first, no compliance is allowed between the gearbox and the pylons that support the rear wing, with springs or pre-loaded systems. ; second, relative movements between profiles are not allowed.

Basically, the International Federation no longer tolerates that the rear wings can be fixed to the side bulkheads with an attachment point on which to rotate the profile or the flap, generating a programmed deformation.

As you can well understand, in these cases it was not a question of the flexibility of the materials, but of real systems useful for moving the rear wing according to well-studied canons at the table. Already in the Azerbaijan GP we noticed that the phenomenon has returned, so much so that the threats to file a complaint made by Toto Wolff (Mercedes) and Andreas Siedl (McLaren) have returned, although Baku should have represented the track where the greater benefits from these solutions.

The Red Bull, in fact, presented itself on the Azerbaijani circuit with a very unloaded rear spoon profile perfectly compliant with the regulations, since the television images certified that the wing was practically fixed, without the “play” of a few centimeters that he was noticed on the long straight of the Spanish GP, sparking the statements of Lewis Hamilton who had followed the Dutchman’s RB16B for a long time, opening the case.

In Azerbaijan, the FIA ​​had arranged to place yellow or green dots on the rear wings, a sort of crosshairs useful for the technical commissioners to check from the FOM TV images if there were still programmed deformations of the profiles.

The deterrent seems to have worked, because the clever ones have disappeared, at least in Baku. This does not mean that the wings will stop flexing: the technicians of the teams, in fact, will look for other ways to reduce the drag of the cars when they are on the straight.

And it explains why, at least so far, there has not been an intervention by the FIA ​​commissioners on the front flaps after Red Bull, in spite of the Mercedes accusations, had shown how the last profile almost lay down on the obverse, returning to the original position at low speed.

In this case the wings are regular if they withstand the static tests that are promptly carried out in verification. In order to reduce this phenomenon, implemented over time and in different ways for many years, the International Federation should increase the control values. And it is not certain that it does not, even if the feeling is that over the weekend the attention will be paid to the tire inflation pressure, given that the accidents in Baku could have been caused by non-compliance with the safety requirements set by Pirelli and FIA.

These two macroscopic cases are bringing to light how the gray areas of the regulation touch practically every aspect of F1 cars and the teams, to improve their performance, do not hesitate for a moment to push themselves into limit solutions (or even beyond) in the awareness of doing it. frank due to controls that are necessarily limited.