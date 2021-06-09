No Result
F1 | Kimi Räikkönen’s cool tactics raised the driver to a prestigious list

June 9, 2021
in World
Valtteri Bottas did not end up in the Baku GP Power Ranking at all.

Formula driver Kimi Raikkonen reached ninth in the Power Ranking of the Baku event announced by F1 on Wednesday.

F1: n website According to the reasoning, the Baku railway is a place where cold nervousness is required and can be found in an iceberg.

According to the estimate, Räikkönen stayed out of trouble by lurking slowly to the top ten before the end of the race.

Alfa Romeon With his tactics, Räikkönen reached the first point of the season.

Alpha Taurin took first place on the list Pierre Gasly. In the restart, the bend dragged the Mercedes long Lewis Hamilton was tenth in the Power Ranking. Valtteri Bottas did not make the list at all.

Power Ranking is done by a six-judge panel that evaluates drivers ’performance.

