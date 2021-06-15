Few dangers of rain for the Paul Ricard weekend. The Le Castellet circuit could get wet, but not before Sunday evening or Sunday night, by which time the teams will have almost finished packing all the material to be shipped to Austria for the following weekend. The temperatures are not red dot. Below are the details according to the data offered by the portal accuweather.com.

F1 | GP France 2021: the weather forecast for the weekend in Le Castellet

Friday 18 June

Sky: clouds and sun

Chance of precipitation: 5%

Max / min temperatures: 24/18 ° C

Wind: ESE 15 km / h

Saturday 19 June

Sky: clouds and sun at intervals

Chance of precipitation: 3%

Max / min temperatures: 28/19 ° C

Wind: E 17 km / h

Sunday 20 June

Sky: mostly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 18%

Max / min temperatures: 26/18 ° C

Wind: NNW 15 km / h