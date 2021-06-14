After a weekend away, Formula 1 is back with the French Grand Prix that will be held at Paul Ricard. The transalpine track is also back on the calendar after a year of stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To follow the Paul Ricard weekend you will find below the TV schedules of Sky – which will broadcast all free practice sessions, qualifying and the race – and TV8, which will instead send qualifying and race deferred.

Live Direct offered by Motorsport are also not to be missed, which you will find below together with the TV schedules of Sky and TV8.

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 18 June

Free Practice 1: 11:30 – 12:30

Free Practice 2: 15:00 – 16:00

Saturday 19 June

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:00

Qualifications: 15:00 – 16:00

Sunday 20 June

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 Schedule (Deferred)

Saturday 19 June

Qualifications: 18:00

Sunday 20 June

Race: 18:00

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 18 June

Free Practice 1: 11:00 – 12:40

Free Practice 2: 2.30pm – 4.10pm

Saturday 19 June

Free Practice 3: 11:30 – 13:10

Qualifications: 2:30 pm – 4:10 pm

Sunday 20 June

Race: 2.30 pm