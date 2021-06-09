Ezio Oliva joined the messages of calm after elections 2021. Faced with the tension that exists in social networks shortly after knowing the official result of the ONPE, the artist decided to ask his fans for respect and understanding.

Karen Schwarz’s husband showed that he is pending the vote count, but assured that he will not object to the decision of the majority of Peruvians. In the same way, he exhorted to avoid any type of aggression.

“Whatever the outcome of my country’s presidential elections, whether I agree or not, I I have proposed not to lose respect and tolerance for others , so I invite you to do the same. Violence is not the way and together we will always do more, “he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Ezio Oliva received the support of hundreds of users, who supported his opinion and congratulated him for spreading a message of tranquility about the future of the country.

“How good, at this time we do not need more division”, “Respect is the best to forge a country” and “This is how they speak, in the end we are all Peruvians”, are some of the opinions that can be read in said publication.

The famous representative of Peruvian music also commented on the recent victory of the Peruvian team against their counterpart from Ecuador, a match that took place for the qualifying rounds towards Qatar 2022. Ezio Oliva did not hesitate to thank the team for its performance over the court and exhibited in Instagram: “Thank you for this joyous selection.”

