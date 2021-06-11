The Sawab Center revealed that extremist groups are exploiting the Corona pandemic to recruit followers through social media, claiming that the virus inflicts torture on those who do not join them, stressing the importance of individuals awareness of being deceived by the toxins of propaganda broadcast by terrorist organizations, especially ISIS. The center said in tweets broadcast on its accounts on social media, that “the followers of misguidance are working to strengthen their influence, especially in crisis areas, so they take advantage of the ban and closure measures imposed by the (Corona) pandemic to promote malicious thought, and some of them even claimed that the virus is a reason for martyrdom within the organization. And a kind of torment for the unaffiliated.”

The center stressed that “confronting terrorism begins with security confrontations, and continues by drying up the sources of extremism and confronting the malicious thought and false approach promoted by followers of misguidance,” adding that “extremist ideology is a poison that targets hearts and minds, and it can be avoided by preserving values ​​and the correct understanding of religion, then the lies of followers will not be Misguidance has no effect.

He pointed to the lies of extremist groups promoted through social media, as they claim that they alone know God, that they apply religion correctly and that they must kill everyone who disagrees with them, stressing that extremism has no religion and no logic to follow, and it is a dark path that leads to destruction. Terrorists do not hesitate to push children to danger and death and use them for malicious purposes. He stressed that protecting children is necessary, and preserving their safety is saving the future of societies, and what you instill in your child accompanies him on his entire life journey, warning that ISIS women give children toys that simulate firearms to fuel the violence that serves the extremist organization.

The center reviewed a number of crimes carried out by extremist groups in the recent period, pointing out that “kidnapping for ransom is one of the criminal activities of the followers of misguidance practiced by the organization (ISIS) to collect funds and intimidate the innocent.”

Sawab pointed out that there are 81 mass graves discovered, in addition to dozens of individual graves, in Sinjar alone, for victims of ISIS crimes against Iraqis, especially the Yazidis, who were subjected to murder, kidnapping, bombing of religious shrines and genocide, and 13 civilians were killed. Among them were eight children in a terrorist attack by the Boko Haram organization on a village in northern Cameroon.

He stressed that the followers of misguidance do not differentiate between a child and an elderly person, everyone is an open target in front of their bloodthirsty pursuit and looting, just as the followers of misguidance stole antiquities and artifacts, sold them, and destroyed what could not be stolen.

It is worth noting that the Sawab Center warned at the beginning of the emergence of “Covid 19” against extremist groups exploiting the “Corona” pandemic to spread their poisonous ideas through social media, and to carry out their terrorist operations.

The center said that at a time when the world is competing to spread the spirit of cooperation to combat “Corona”, adding that “the epidemic of thought contradicts the precautionary measures for the outbreak of the (Corona) virus.”



