The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the extension of working hours for the distinguished “Covid-19” assessment centers, so that the centers work in each of Port Zayed, Al Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain, daily from eight in the morning to 10 in the evening.

The distinguished “Covid-19” assessment center in Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi, and the Purple Hall in Al Ain, provide survey, assessment and follow-up services for contacts and travelers, while all assessment and follow-up services for people infected with the virus are available in the outpatient clinic building at Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and in the yellow hall at the Al Ain Convention Center . Since its opening in June of last year, the distinguished “Covid-19” assessment center has played a pivotal role in addressing the emerging corona virus, and limiting its spread.



