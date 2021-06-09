1.70 euros per meal: From the point of view of consultants, the Hartz IV rate is too low for a decent meal. But they fall on deaf ears in government.

Berlin – The discussion about the Increase in the Hartz IV standard rate* does not tear off. According to a media report, government advisors have warned of the high costs of a healthy and balanced diet. Without a better “support resource”, the existing basic security would not be sufficient, quoted merkur.de from a report by the scientific advisory board of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Currently in the Hartz IV rule set* of 446 euros for an adult, food expenses are priced at 154.78 euros. With three meals a day, this results in a value of 1.70 euros per meal. From the point of view of the consultants, far too little to finance a balanced diet. However, the proposal to review the benefit receipt was already ignored by the grand coalition, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. This triggers a storm of indignation among the Greens*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.