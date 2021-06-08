Reheating some foods is harmful to health due to the proliferation of bacteria. Turkish experts named six main ones and explained why repeated heat treatment is destructive for them, writes Haber7.

Chicken is one of the foods that can be stored in the freezer for a long time. However, it should be eaten fresh or cold. Reheating leads to a change in the structure of the protein and interferes with the normal assimilation of the product.

Celery is very useful fresh, but it is dangerous to subject it to heat treatment because of nitrates, which, when heated again, turn into nitrites, which makes celery carcinogenic. Spinach is rich in iron, and this makes it undesirable to heat the product. It should be eaten only fresh, since when heated, the same formation of nitrates with carcinogenic properties occurs.

Beets are similar to celery in that they contain nitrates, which are converted to nitrites when cooked again. Therefore, those with a sensitive stomach should avoid reheating the food. Eggs, like chicken, are a storehouse of protein. But when the finished product is reheated, the structure of the protein changes. Although it is an uncommon and even rare form of poisoning when eating egg dishes and sauces, you should be careful. Mushrooms lose their nutritional value during repeated heat treatment. Reheating the food can cause problems with the digestive system.

Earlier, a nutritionist warned about the dangers of vegetables for one category of people. Instead of fresh, she advised cooked – stewed, boiled, baked vegetables and fruits. Talking about the benefits of fresh and processed foods, Burlyaeva cited the example of cabbage, which contains a large amount of vitamin C. It is destroyed by heat treatment, but in this form, cabbage, especially white cabbage, does not cause bloating.