Incomes of Russians in 2020 averaged 35.7 thousand rubles a month, but this average figure hides a serious property stratification. This is stated in the study of the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza (available to Izvestia).

The strongest inequality in 2020 was recorded in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where the gap between the incomes of the rich and the poor is 10.2 times (215.9 thousand versus 21.2 thousand rubles). The second place was taken by the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where this difference reached 9.4 times (201 thousand against 21.3 thousand rubles). Moscow took the third position – in the capital, the gap between the rich and the poor was 8.7 times (177.3 thousand against 20.3 thousand rubles).

The anti-rating also includes the Chukotka Autonomous District, where the incomes of wealthy people exceeded the earnings of the poor by 8.5 times, the Sakhalin Region (8.3 times), Adygea (8.2 times), as well as St. Petersburg (8.1 times), Krasnodar Territory (8 times), Sverdlovsk Region (7.9 times) and Yakutia (7.9 times).

At the same time, most of these regions are among the leaders in terms of the average income of the population, the study says. Only Adygea is characterized by a low standard of living, while the Krasnodar Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region belong to the “middle peasants”.

