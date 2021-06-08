Experts and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences warned against going to the sea in the marine areas under construction; Because it is dangerous for children and adults due to the tidal currents, the difficult rocky nature, and the many unclear holes that the person cannot see while standing on the beach, which increases the possibility of drowning.

The municipalities of the Eastern Region confirmed that the areas in which swimming is prohibited are identified by setting up guiding boards, and boards showing the areas allowed to swim in order to preserve the safety of beachgoers and their affiliated areas, explaining that the areas where swimming is prohibited are characterized by danger, torrential currents and potholes. deep water that may lead to drowning accidents.

She pointed out that violating the laws and taking the risk of entering areas where swimming is not allowed will have undesirable results, and there are no guarantees that a person will exit safely, and all sea-goers must comply with these laws in order to preserve their safety and the safety of their children from drowning accidents, a large proportion of which occur in Areas where swimming is not permitted.

Regarding the dangerous areas that sea-goers can monitor before swimming in them, a certified swimming and rescue instructor, Nabil Al Ali, said: “The places where directional panels are placed are dangerous for sea-goers, and are considered one of the main measures that show the dangerous areas of safe beaches, The paintings warn beach-goers not to approach or go down to the sea,” noting that in the event of bad weather, entering the sea becomes dangerous, especially when the color of the sea wave appears dark compared to the usual color of the waves in normal conditions, due to the presence of a layer of dust at the lowest level of the sea. .

He added that the areas where part of the beach is closed for maintenance work or works under construction, especially for development projects, pose a great danger to everyone who descends there, even those who can swim, as the psychological trauma that occurs to him when he is surprised by deep holes and large rocks under the sea water. , makes him feel that he is unable to save himself, noting that the possibility of drowning accidents for children and beginners in swimming, if they enter such areas.

He stressed that the rescue operation in the event of drowning in such areas must be carried out by a professional rescuer who is subject to rescue training, and who has the right foundations for it so that his fate is not drowning either, noting that people who are on the shore should seek immediate assistance from the authorities. Responsible if they see someone drowning.

While swimming coach Amr Jaber indicated that it is necessary to prevent children or boys from swimming on the beaches alone without the presence of their parents, especially since they may not pay attention to the warning signs that explain the nature and danger of the area and prevent swimming in it, stressing that the use of air buoys by children in deep water It may expose them to drifting in the current while their parents are busy with walking or other sports on the beach.

For his part, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, confirmed that the confluence of ocean currents and eddies, in addition to the nature of rocks in the breakwater, are all considered among the main causes of drowning cases leading to death on the shores of the Eastern Province.

He pointed out that the danger from the pull current is represented in the place where two different currents meet, as it often forms suddenly and close to the shore, stressing that the marine pulling currents convert the wave energy into a strong and countercurrent current, which increases the current’s pull strength, noting that Resisting the draft current often results in drowning, especially if the person swims in the opposite direction to these currents, as these currents drag the person several meters into the sea, making it difficult for him to get out.

He stressed that it is not possible to get rid of sea currents because of their connection to the circular movement of the Earth, temperature, wind, water ratio, and others, a physical system that has existed since the existence of the earth, pointing out that official authorities can reduce drowning cases by identifying areas where sea currents abound to avoid swimming in them.

Dangerous breakwaters

A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, stated that among other reasons that lead to drowning, some people go to swim in the waters of the breakwater areas near the coasts, whose floor usually consists of large stones, between which there are large spaces, and when a person swims in them, his feet are attached Within these spaces, what makes him confused and frightened, and as he tries to extricate himself, he is immersed in the waters of the waves in case they are turbulent.



