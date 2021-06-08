Hundreds of foreigners on a special trip through Germany have already arrived in Russia to be vaccinated with the Russian drug against the coronavirus Sputnik V. Izvestia was told about this by the Norwegian travel company World Visitor, which deals with such trips.

The approximate cost of such a vaccine tour is approximately $ 1.5-2.5 thousand “when staying in Russia for 21 days, excluding air travel.”

“We have already sent a little more than 300 tourists to Moscow for vaccination. Clients have contacted us and are still using us. There is still a demand for a vaccine tour in the Russian Federation, despite the fact that now Sputnik V residents of the Schengen zone can deliver it to San Marino, ”said Albert Siegl, co-owner of World Visitor.

According to him, the organization continues to receive applications from residents of Germany and Switzerland.

In this case, the epidemiologist of the Institute of Pharmacological Research named after Mario Negri Antonio Klavenna believes that one should not expect a high demand for vaccine tourism in the Russian Federation among Europeans.

“In many European countries, the rate of vaccination is increasing. It is likely that the majority of Europeans wishing to be vaccinated abroad will already receive at least the first dose of the vaccine in late June or early July, ”the virologist emphasized.

Nevertheless, the Russian authorities plan to independently launch vaccine tourism from July this year.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

School holidays: will vaccine tourism from the EU be massive