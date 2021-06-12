The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather expected in the country during the coming days will be as follows:
– Saturday
Weather: Humid with a possibility of mist or light mist formation in the morning over some northern areas – generally clear and dusty at times, and clouds appear to the east in the afternoon that may be convective over the mountains.
Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, sometimes active, especially west, stirring dust and sand, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Light to medium waves, turbulent at times, westward in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
– Sunday
Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or light mist formation in the morning over some northern areas – clear in general and dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east during the day.
Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, sometimes active, especially west, stirring dust and sand, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Light to medium waves, turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of Oman.
– Monday
Weather: Humid with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some northern areas – generally clear and dusty at times – partly cloudy to the east in the afternoon.
Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, speedy, active at times, stirring sand and dust, especially to the west, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Light to medium waves, turbulent at times, westward in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
– Tuesday
Weather: Dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east and north during the day.
Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, speedy, active at times, stirring sand and dust, especially to the west, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Medium to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of Oman.
– Wednesday
Weather: generally clear and dusty at times during the day – temperatures tend to rise, especially in the interior.
Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times, exposing sand and dust to the west, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Medium to rough waves, especially in the west in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
