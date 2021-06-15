The Medium arrived a few months ago Xbox Series X and PCAlthough some rumors already indicated that this exclusive would be temporary, it had not been confirmed.

Bloober Team kept secret all the information regarding the possible launch of this title on other consoles, but it is official.

Through a video posted on the channel PlayStation it was confirmed that The Medium will come to your next-generation console, and they even gave their release date.

It will be on September 3 when this title of Bloober Studio I arrived at Playstation 5, and best of all, it will exploit the capabilities of the DualSense.

This means that the adaptive triggers and the haptic response of the control will adapt to make the experience more immersive, and therefore more terrifying.

What is The Medium about?

This third-person psychological horror game puts us in the shoes of Marianne, a medium that has the ability to move to the spiritual plane where they hide various mysteries.

This ability to move freely between the two realities allows him to see things that would otherwise be imperceptible, and thanks to this he can solve complex puzzles.

Of course you are not helpless, so Marianne can use some abilities to keep creatures at bay, although for this you need energy from the so-called ‘spirit wells’.

Even if The Medium has a clear inspiration in Silent Hill, manages to get his own name, especially by getting rid of elements survival horror.

Its release will have a physical version for those who enjoy paying for their discs, although you can also get it digitally.

We will see how the public receives Playstation 5 to this peculiar horror game.

