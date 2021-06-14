Home » News » Exclusive Fedez with Coca-Cola: the new bottle

Today at 2 pm the official video of Mille was released, a success of the summer of Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti. The video shows a preview of the new design of the Coca-Cola Zero bottle that will be on the market starting in July.

In video clip officer of One thousand, Fedez, Achille Lauro is Orietta Berti they are not the only stars to appear in all their glory.

On the set of video of the new one hit also the brand new bottle Coca-Cola Zero which will hit the market next July.

To announce the news was the rapper, who in his Instagram stories spoke of the restyling of the iconic bottle that appeared for the first time in his own video.

The new Coca-Cola Zero: Fedez’s announcement

A bit like when in 2020 Baby K. He sang “I have you in my head like Pantene”In his hit with Chiara Ferragni and then in video of It is not enough for me anymore hair products of the mentioned brand appeared, also in One thousand Orietta Berti sings “Red lips Coca Cola“In the refrain and in the videoinvariably, the famous drink sipped by the pool by some extras appears.

Shortly after the launch of the video of One thousand, this afternoon, Fedez he announced from his own Instagram stories that the bottles that appear in various scenes are actually the new bottle design Coca Cola Zero which will be on sale from next July.

The cameo of the bottle

The new bottle of Coca-Cola Zero it is never totally framed, but in the video of One thousand, the poolside scenes with stunning models sunbathing and quenching their thirst with the iconic iced drink are studded with references to the brand in question, among the most popular in the world.

The details and differences with the bottle that we are used to seeing in bars and supermarkets are therefore not easily identifiable, and we will probably have to wait until July to see the changes made independently.