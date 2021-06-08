Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, during a meeting with voters, rebuked Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for disrespecting Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It is reported by RIA News…

“If you show disrespect to the President of the Russian Federation, will he really treat you with respect? Who are you (Pashinyan – comment of “Lenta.ru”) not to meet the President of the Russian Federation at the airport? Regardless of personalities: Putin, Medvedev, Yeltsin. Why are you showing disrespect? ”The ex-head of the republic said, noting that, according to the laws of Armenia, the protocol stipulates that the presidents and prime ministers of the UN Security Council permanent members should be met at the airport by the prime minister or the president of the country. “You don’t do this, and then through your team you tell what kind of guy you are, how you treated Putin…” he added.

Speaking about Russian-Armenian relations, Sargsyan stressed that Moscow was, is and will be an ally of Yerevan and “basically fulfilled its obligations.” He drew attention to the fact that “allied obligations are not unilateral” and “one should not assume that one can only demand from Russia that they should sacrifice their military here, give us gas for free, as if they owe us something.” According to him, in human relations this is impossible, and “friends exist to help each other, and not so that one always helps the other.”

Earlier, Sargsyan threatened Pashinyan to disclose incriminating evidence on him if he did not confirm with facts the accusations he voiced against the former head of the republic of losses in the Monte Carlo casino. Sargsyan assured that he always bypassed the street in Baden-Baden, where the casino is located, “hundreds of people” know this, and those who spread rumors about him “judge by themselves”. He added that he had not been to Monaco for 15 years, and this can be easily verified.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 20. In connection with their holding, Nikol Pashinyan officially left the post of Prime Minister, but promised to re-take it in case of victory of the pro-government “My Step” party.