Former director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (recognized as an extremist organization in the Russian Federation; has the status of an NCO-foreign agent, banned in Russia) Ivan Zhdanov has been put on the wanted list.

As specified in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the man is “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.”

Earlier, on June 9, the Moscow City Court recognized the FBK (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) and the headquarters of blogger Alexei Navalny as extremist and banned their activities. The court considered the claim of the metropolitan prosecutor’s office behind closed doors. In turn, representatives of the FBK announced their intention to appeal the verdict of the Moscow City Court.

The court also ruled to convert FBK’s property, which remained after the satisfaction of creditors’ claims, into state ownership.

At present, the fund still has obligations to pay off about a third of the debt in the claim for 88 million rubles from the Moskovsky shkolnik company, which supplies meals for schools. Due to a lack of funds, in July 2020, Navalny announced the closure of the FBK.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Justice included FBK in the list of NGOs – foreign agents on the basis of the Law on Non-Commercial Organizations. In particular, the money of the organization listed Star-Doors.Com from the USA and Roberto Fabio Monda Cardenas from Spain. In total, the fund received more than 140 thousand rubles from them. Fund director Ivan Zhdanov denied foreign funding allegations.