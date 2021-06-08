Former president of the Balearics and now an MEP, José Ramón Bauzá, said in the European Parliament on Tuesday that the UK is restricting mobility of its citizens based on political criteria.

Bauzá, who is transport and tourism spokesperson for the Renew Europe Group, called for institutions to create a common front in order to restore UK tourism to EU regions that meet epidemiological conditions.

Speaking during a debate on the Covid certificate, Bauzá welcomed the certificate but argued that more will be needed. “If we really want to restore mobility and help the recovery of tourism, we still have some very important issues to solve.”

The UK, he noted, “is the main source of tourists in Europe”, but the UK’s approach, in his opinion, “is unnecessarily restrictive”. “It is not based on health criteria, but is once more about national political interests. “The European Commission, the EU Council and the European Parliament must respond together, so that health reasons are addressed.