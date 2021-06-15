Actress Clara McGregor, daughter of Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, was injured in a dog attack. She showed in Instagram bite scars on the face.

McGregor said that she was injured and ended up in the hospital 30 minutes before the premiere of The Birthday Cake, in which she played a cameo role. The artist attended the show with bite marks on her face. She also posted a snapshot of the hospital on social media.

The actress did not disclose the details of the dog’s attack.

25-year-old Clara McGregor has appeared in the films “Grove” and “Reef”, and also appeared in a cameo role in the film “Christopher Robin”.