The adventure inspired by the mythical horror movie prepares its arrival in 2021 and looks that good.

The Summer Game Fest left us thirty announcements of what is to come in the next few months to the video game industry. Among them is Evil Dead: The Game, which is based on the cult horror movie of the same name, and which showed last night how gory and dark their games of cooperative multiplayer.

Chainsaws, guns, shovels … anything goes to destroy your enemiesWe will have to form a team with four survivors and explore the scenarios to find or make objects that can help us survive. Among the available characters are Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, who will have more than 25 weapons at their disposal. The arsenal can be improved through a skill tree that can make us stronger and try to last all night without dying.

Although we can also take the role of enemies and use different powers of possession to devour the souls of the unwary who try to get out alive. As we see in the trailer with gameplay, In addition to a very careful visual aspect, blood and gore will reign on the screen in a game full of direct action with tension, terror and the characteristic touch of the Evil Dead.

Evil Dead: The Game’s release date has not yet been made official. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC in 2021. If you want to know more, here we interview Tim Willits, former id Software and current project manager.

