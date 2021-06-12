Return just held its E3 2021 show and, predictably, it was off the wall.

There was some eye-catching stuff shown during the show, which was one big piss-take of subscriptions, games as a service and video game monetization. The video of the entire “Return MaxPass + Showcase | Monetization as a Service” is below, and below that are trailers for all the games.

Let’s start with Trek to Yomi, a “cinematic tour-de-force” inspired by classic samurai films from director Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog, the Polish studio behind the 2013 reboot of Shadow Warrior and its 2016 sequel, Shadow Warrior 2.

Here’s the official blurb:

“As a vow to his dying Master, a young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. “

Trek to Yomi is due out 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One. The trailer is below:

Moving on, Wizard with a Gun is an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness.

“Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control. “

Expect a launch on PC and consoles in 2022. The trailer is below:

Inscryption, from the creator of Pony Island and The Hex, is an “inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie”. It’s due out on PC later this year. Trailer is below:

Devolver Tumble Time is a pisstake mobile game Devolver calls “the future of physics-based puzzle gameplay, elegant monetization, and strategic brand integration launching for mobile devices in 2021”. It’s due out later this year on iOS and Android.

“Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games and rack up big points matching and clearing their impossibly adorable heads from the tumbler. Get hyped enough and unleash each character’s special ability to clear huge chunks and earn power-ups to create chaotic chain reactions. Then maybe watch some entertaining ads because nothing is ever really free. “

Demon Throttle is an interesting one. It’s due out in 2022 on Nintendo Switch as a physical box set only. So, there is no digital release on the eShop.

Here’s what Return had to say:

“Introducing Demon Throttle by developer Doinksoft, the creators of Gato Roboto. Coming to Nintendo Switch as a physical box set – and * only * a physical box set – through our friends at Special Reserve Games, Demon Throttle tells the story of a beautiful vampiress and dusty gunslinger on a quest for vengeance against a demon that stole her mystical chalices and slept with his estranged wife. Now the two unlikely companions must blast their way through four monstrous generals and their wicked domains in order to lift the demon’s curse and exact their revenge. “

Death’s Door is due out on 20th July on PC and Xbox:

“Death’s Door thrusts players into a quirky and curious world where Crows are in charge of collecting the souls of the dead. Reaping souls and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power. “

Phantom Abyss is out 22nd June on PC as a Steam Early Access title. It’s a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally-generated temples and tasks them with retrieving relics.

“Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelm them. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again. “

Trailer is below:

And finally, Devolver showed off a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, due out on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this year.