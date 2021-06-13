The Japanese franchises continue to arrive little by little to the Microsoft console.

Xbox Game Pass continues to add games to its already long list of titles that we can enjoy with a single subscription. And one of the surprises announced during the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 it was the arrival of Yakuza: Like a Dragon to the service, available today on Xbox Game Pass, so that you have available all the main deliveries of the SEGA franchise in its catalog.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon en the last main installment of the saga, published at the end of 2020. And it is a soft “reboot” of the saga, giving way to a new protagonist and another cast of characters. This makes it an accessible title for those who decide to enter their world for the first time, a comfortable starting point to later know the long line of titles of Yakuzaall available in one place.

These games reinforce the collection of oriental titles available on the Microsoft console. With titles like Kingdom hearts 3, Final Fantasy XV and now the entire saga of Yakuza, the vision he had Phil Spencer to get closer to the Japanese market, little by little it is becoming a reality.

What will follow from SEGA? The studio mentioned that because Yakuza: Like a Dragon liked the community so much, their next projects will be turn-based games. However, whatever they are planning to develop is probably not coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Microsoft consoles, on PC, and on mobiles. You can opt for the standard or Ultimate subscription, but remember that if you are a new user, you can get three months for 1 euro.

