It’s official: the central midfielder Esteban Rolon and forward Norberto BriascoBoth from Huracán, the medical check-up will be done and if there are no physical problems, they will be new reinforcements from the Boca Juniors Athletic Club.
It is not for falling to either of the two footballers nor to Nicolás Orsini, who days ago became the first incorporation of the “Xeneize” club directed by Miguel Ángel Russo, but in the names specified by the blue and gold institution is one of the answers about his indifferent present.
It is not my goal to get melancholic or to affirm that all past times were better, but for Boca it seems like this: before players had to do a lot more merits To get to wear the blue and gold jersey, it was a practically unattainable goal for any Argentine footballer, unless it was a different or from someone who really deserved it for having unstitched it for a long time in another entity.
Let’s review, for example, the data of the new “9” of Boca, Orsini: although he previously stood out in Sarmiento de Junín, which allowed him the chance to reach Lanús and respond with goals to help the “Granate” arrive to the final of the South American Cup against Defense and Justice, their numbers say that frame 9 goals on 32 matches, so it took more than two full matches to convert once.
Let’s go to the case of the two players who will arrive from the “Globo”: Rolón is a good ‘5’, yes, compliant, and in fact Boca had tried a lot in the last window of the market. Can work? Yes, it can work, I am not saying that he is a footballer who has already cast his luck, but it is that he does not even come from breaking it in his team.
It is one thing to be the most even of your XI, and in fact Rolón was together with Briasco in the “Quemero” group, but neither of them stood out at the tournament level to say “Che, this is to give the I jump now, I can’t believe how he’s still in this club … “.
That goes through my mind every time that a club like Boca, one of the most important in America, incorporates a player, I don’t tell you about a lot, but in my opinion he has not done enough to deserve such a possibility, especially comparing it with previous years and teams: the shirt has been greatly discredited, the bar has been lowered substantially.
Hopefully they can overcome the pressure of wearing such a jacket with integrity, and that they can rise to the occasion because it is still a job and they are still people, but it is a thought that has been around my head for a long time. and it seemed ideal to share it.
