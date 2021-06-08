The traditional domestic space, guardian of rest and family life, has passed away. For a long time, the new customs and pandemic customs have led us to mix simultaneous actions, in a practically endless network. Almost every household, regardless of the size of the home and the number of family members, is in full transition. Now it is a nest in which we work, study, play sports, meditate or pray, cook, recycle, go shopping (online) or travel to outer space through a screen.

SIMON Installation Detail in Casa Decor 21, designed by MUDD Stephanie Chaltiel. Jose Hevia

We have been building this house-den to provide ours with other dimensions, with greater dynamism and functionality. Let us add to that that despite the crisis, the Spanish furniture design sector has multiplied its sales in the last year. Comfort, quality and versatility have become a priority.

Nidos Collection by BUJ Studio. BUJ Studio

An exhibition of curative and healing experimental tissue has just opened in Berlin (until September), at the Gropius Bau Museum. Is named Woven Cosmos and is by renowned Dutch designer, Hella Jongerius, an expert in color and fabrics. “There is a recent wound caused by the covid that we must heal little by little, uncertainty blocks the senses and we must recover them. Each surface of the home that surrounds us must be healing, restore our confidence, at least in ourselves ”, he tells ICON Design.

Gropius Bau Museum

The exhibition shows an intertwined cosmos, woven to generate networks of human connection. “It is a vision of sustainability understood as a balance of human and natural resources, with responsibility, and a certain spirituality, which gives meaning to each piece on display. The whole project has evolved between traditional craftsmanship and high technology, together with new materials, ”explains Jongerius. “We are wounded humans, we want to stay safely in the nest, but also to fly again.” Like caged birds, we still look, between the bars of everyday life, at our chances of taking flight.

Portrait Nacho Carbonell in his Burst chair. Rossana Orlandi Gallery

The need for new shelters begins in a different way of dressing. The architect and designer Raquel Buj presents Nests, a collection made with sustainable materials that seeks to become a new skin that envelops the body. As if birds and humans were twinned in new ecosystems, allies to sustain the natural balance of our environment.

Some creators anticipated this trend towards protection and a certain introversion: Nacho Carbonell, a Spanish designer based in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, has been designing pieces that look like dream shelters for the interior of the home for years. cocoons. Carbonell investigates new materials on the organic forms that he projects, which acquire fascinatingly primitive forms. Some of his pieces can be seen permanently in the prestigious Rossana Orlandi Gallery in Milan.

“Today, the livable architectural space must play a role of social advancement. Climate change forces us to reinvent construction methods and look for materials that respond to an environmental emergency that is already present in our ecosystem ”, he says Stephanie chaltiel. This Barcelona-based French designer and architect is known for her experimentation on new ways of building and living to introduce nature to the city. Chaltiel, who worked with fundamental architects to understand the avant-garde such as Rem Koolhaas or Zaha Hadid, combines artisanal and sustainable forms of construction with the latest technological advances, such as the implementation of drones in construction. At Casa Decor 2021, he presented the installation D.Lights with Simon Electric: a skin of recycled yarn made with 3D knitting technology. The narrative of the piece focuses on a dialogue between light, technology and sound in a tiny space, like a nest.

The verification of this phenomenon, if necessary, came last April during the last conferences TEDX Reboot at the Nebrija University. It became clear that the vital “reboot” will further promote innovation and digital advancement and, in parallel, the search for healthy and comforting havens, with contemporary design as the main ally.