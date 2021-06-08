ofNatascha Berger shut down

According to the law, since 2000 every child has the right to a non-violent upbringing. But according to a survey, this does not seem to have reached everyone yet.

Ulm – On November 8th, a law came into force in Germany, according to which every child has the right to a non-violent upbringing. Even if this step, according to a study from 2020, contributed to a decline in psychological and physical violence in upbringing, many parents in Germany still consider the use of violence as an educational measure to be appropriate.

Study shows: one in two thinks that a slap on the buttocks is appropriate for children

On behalf of UNICEF Germany and the Child Protection Association, a research team from the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry / Psychotherapy in Ulm asked 2,500 representative selected people about their attitudes towards violence in upbringing in spring 2020. The result is likely to be frightening for many people: one in two of those surveyed will still be of the opinion in 2020 that violence against children as long as it is a pat on the buttocks is correct. Every sixth person even stated that they perceived a slap in the face as an educational measure as appropriate.

Men accept violence in upbringing more often than women

In general, however, the study also notes that these numbers have decreased compared to previous studies. In 2005, around 53.7 percent of those questioned stated that they had already given the child a “slight slap” in the face.

Other results from the study include that men (57.8 percent) are more likely to use violence in upbringing than women (47.1 percent). Respondents over 60 were also less opposed to corporal punishment than those under 31.