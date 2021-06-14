Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Xbox presentation at E3 2021 left fans happy and finally demonstrated the creative potential of Microsoft studios. However, it is impossible not to notice some absences that echoed in the presentation, one of them was that of Everwild and apparently he was not at the event because the development of the game, instead of progressing, has recently been delayed.

On previous occasions we have told you that the proposal of Everwild it sounded fuzzy and so original and elusive that Rare kept trying to establish.

The study would not have had such good results that it had to restart its development. This is confirmed by renowned journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb.

The insider had revealed the bad news shortly before the Xbox event and in a later transmission (via ResetEra) mentioned that more sources corroborated this information.

Everwild it could go until 2024

According to Grubb, this is one of the reasons why Everwild he was not at the Xbox presentation. What would have led to the restart of production was allegedly the departure of the creative director of Everwild, Simon Woodroffe in October 2020, after which Executive Producer Louise O’Connor took over the reins of the project.

This is definitely bad news for those who were waiting for the game, especially for its art style and for a gameplay proposal that was not yet fully understood. These development complications would cause the game to be released now until 2023 and we may not see it until 1 years later.

“That game is scheduled for 2023, but there are a lot of things scheduled for 2023 by Xbox, so if there is a reason to delay it until 2024, it will be delayed, it is easily in the zone where this could happen.” Grubb commented.

So far, neither Rare nor Xbox have spoken about this beyond the departure of Rare’s former creative director. That said, we invite you to take these details as something unofficial.

How do you take this information? Do you think that Everwild Will it be until 2023 or 2024? Tell us in the comments.

Everwild is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

